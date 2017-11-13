Second Galaxy S8 Oreo beta update brings new AOD clock themes, enhanced DeX stability, and more

Word has it that Samsung will roll out its official Galaxy S8 Oreo update in 2018, but the existence of a beta program (first sighted by way of Samsung’s Oreo beta license) as in the past from a signals the rollout of a trial Oreo update process for some lucky Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users. Samsung has already rolled out the first beta update for Android 8.0, but we’ve now received word that the second Android Oreo beta firmware update has been released in the UK.

The second beta firmware update comes with version number G950FXXU1ZQK4 and brings a few new features. First, Samsung has added new Always On Display (AOD) clock themes so that you can customize the AOD even further. The Samsung Launcher featuring the Korean giant’s new Samsung Experience 9.0 UI and DeX Station turn more stable with stability improvements (perhaps improved smoothness is the objective here) and bug fixes.

Other features such as transparent notification adjustment, Smart View display darkening when mirroring content on your Smart TV, and the October 2017 security patches give more user customization while enhancing your phone’s mobile protection.

Samsung’s Android 8.0 Oreo beta program allows Sprint, T-Mobile, and unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users to test out new features before they roll out to the user public at large. Unfortunately, Verizon customers are still left out of the loop; the wireless carrier abruptly shut down Samsung’s Android Nougat beta program last year for its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge customers and has never looked back.

Galaxy S8 Oreo beta users, how’re you liking the new changes?