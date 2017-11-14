Get the DOOGEE S60 for $265.99 (Promoted Deals)

We’ve got a great deal lined up today on a fantastic device. You can get the DOOGEE S60 with full IP68 waterproofing for just $265.99. TomTop has discounted it even further for AG readers who can grab an extra $14 off using discount coupon code CYJDG.
The DOOGEE S60 has been featured a few times before so you’ll be familiar with what the device has to offer. A 5.2-inch full HD screen is powered by 6GB of RAM and a 2.5Ghz Helio P25 processor. The 21-Megapixel rear facing camera and 8-Megapixel front facing camera provides you with hardware that will mean you get a good picture in a variety of conditions. The device is also IP68 waterproof that allows you to take the device pretty much anywhere. All this is powered by a 5580mAh battery to be sure that you can get a full days’ use easily.
The ruggedized casing will also help protect against the elements and all at a great low price. Too often are budget devices compromising on specs to achieve the low price but the DOOGEE S60 preserves the spec sheet at a fraction of the price of the competition.
To grab the DOOGEE S60 in a range of colors, check out this link.
Specifications:
|Basic Information
|Model
|DOOGEE S60
|Color
|Black, Golden, Silver(Optional)
|Material
|Metal Frame
|Earphone Port
|3.5mm
|System
|OS
|Android 7.0
|CPU
|Helio P25 octa-core, max 2.5GHz
|ROM
|64GB ROM, Support micro TF card up to 128GB extended(The system will take up some ROM)
|RAM
|6GB RAM
|Screen
|Display Size
|5.2″
|Screen Type
|Capacitive FHD Touch Screen
|Display Technique
|IPS
|Resolution
|1920 * 1080 Pixels 424PPI
|Camera
|Front Camera Pixels
|8.0MP, F2.2, 87° Wide-angle
|Back Camera
|21.0MP, F2.0, PDAF (1080P video recording)
|Flash Light
|Yes
|Network
|Type
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|Band
|2G GSM: B2/3/5/8
3G WCDMA: B1/2/5/8
4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20
|SIM Card Quantity
|Dual SIM cards, Dual standby
|SIM Card Type
|2*Micro SIM
|WiFi
|Support
|Bluetooth Version
|4.0
|Battery
|Capacity
|5580mAh (Non-Removable battery)
1.Battery composition: Litium Battery
2.Battery type/size: 74*58*7.5mm
3.Number of batteries: 1
4.Battery weight (grams): Approx. 72.0g
5.Cells per battery: 1
6.Watt hours per battery: 21.204Wh
7.Lithium Battery Voltage(“V”): 3.8V
8.Lithium content(Grams): Approx. 1.67g
Talk Time and Standby time will depend on the actual using situation.
|General
|Multilanguage
|English, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, etc.
|GPS
|Support
|Sensor
|G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor
|Image
|PNG, JPEG, GIF, BMP
|Video
|AVI, MP4, WMV, RMVB, MKV, MOV, ASF, RM, FLV , up to 1080p / 30fps
|Audio
|MP3, M4A, AAC, MKA, AMR, ALAC, FLAC, APE, WAV
|Other Features
|Ebook, Messaging, Wallpapers, Calendar, Calculator, Clock, etc.
|Other Information
|Product Size
|Approx. 16.5 * 8.1 * 1.5cm / 5.85* 2.92 * 0.58in
|Product Weight
|Approx. 337g / 11.8oz
|Package Size
|Approx. 20 * 11 * 6.0cm / 7.8 * 8.6 * 2.34in
|Package Weight
|Approx. 572g / 20.02oz
Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.