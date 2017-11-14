Get the DOOGEE S60 for $265.99 (Promoted Deals)

We’ve got a great deal lined up today on a fantastic device. You can get the DOOGEE S60 with full IP68 waterproofing for just $265.99. TomTop has discounted it even further for AG readers who can grab an extra $14 off using discount coupon code CYJDG.

The DOOGEE S60 has been featured a few times before so you’ll be familiar with what the device has to offer. A 5.2-inch full HD screen is powered by 6GB of RAM and a 2.5Ghz Helio P25 processor. The 21-Megapixel rear facing camera and 8-Megapixel front facing camera provides you with hardware that will mean you get a good picture in a variety of conditions. The device is also IP68 waterproof that allows you to take the device pretty much anywhere. All this is powered by a 5580mAh battery to be sure that you can get a full days’ use easily.

The ruggedized casing will also help protect against the elements and all at a great low price. Too often are budget devices compromising on specs to achieve the low price but the DOOGEE S60 preserves the spec sheet at a fraction of the price of the competition.

Specifications:

Basic Information Model DOOGEE S60 Color Black, Golden, Silver(Optional) Material Metal Frame Earphone Port 3.5mm System OS Android 7.0 CPU Helio P25 octa-core, max 2.5GHz ROM 64GB ROM, Support micro TF card up to 128GB extended (The system will take up some ROM) RAM 6GB RAM Screen Display Size 5.2″ Screen Type Capacitive FHD Touch Screen Display Technique IPS Resolution 1920 * 1080 Pixels 424PPI Camera Front Camera Pixels 8.0MP, F2.2, 87° Wide-angle Back Camera 21.0MP, F2.0, PDAF (1080P video recording) Flash Light Yes Network Type GSM / WCDMA / LTE Band 2G GSM: B2/3/5/8

3G WCDMA: B1/2/5/8

4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20 SIM Card Quantity Dual SIM cards, Dual standby SIM Card Type 2*Micro SIM WiFi Support Bluetooth Version 4.0 Battery Capacity 5580mAh (Non-Removable battery)

1.Battery composition: Litium Battery

2.Battery type/size: 74*58*7.5mm

3.Number of batteries: 1

4.Battery weight (grams): Approx. 72.0g

5.Cells per battery: 1

6.Watt hours per battery: 21.204Wh

7.Lithium Battery Voltage(“V”): 3.8V

8.Lithium content(Grams): Approx. 1.67g

Talk Time and Standby time will depend on the actual using situation. General Multilanguage English, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, etc. GPS Support Sensor G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor Image PNG, JPEG, GIF, BMP Video AVI, MP4, WMV, RMVB, MKV, MOV, ASF, RM, FLV , up to 1080p / 30fps Audio MP3, M4A, AAC, MKA, AMR, ALAC, FLAC, APE, WAV Other Features Ebook, Messaging, Wallpapers, Calendar, Calculator, Clock, etc. Other Information Product Size Approx. 16.5 * 8.1 * 1.5cm / 5.85* 2.92 * 0.58in Product Weight Approx. 337g / 11.8oz Package Size Approx. 20 * 11 * 6.0cm / 7.8 * 8.6 * 2.34in Package Weight Approx. 572g / 20.02oz