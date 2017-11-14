Get the DOOGEE S60 for $265.99 (Promoted Deals)

By
Dan
-

We’ve got a great deal lined up today on a fantastic device. You can get the DOOGEE S60 with full IP68 waterproofing for just $265.99. TomTop has discounted it even further for AG readers who can grab an extra $14 off using discount coupon code CYJDG.

The DOOGEE S60 has been featured a few times before so you’ll be familiar with what the device has to offer. A 5.2-inch full HD screen is powered by 6GB of RAM and a 2.5Ghz Helio P25 processor. The 21-Megapixel rear facing camera and 8-Megapixel front facing camera provides you with hardware that will mean you get a good picture in a variety of conditions. The device is also IP68 waterproof that allows you to take the device pretty much anywhere. All this is powered by a 5580mAh battery to be sure that you can get a full days’ use easily.

The ruggedized casing will also help protect against the elements and all at a great low price. Too often are budget devices compromising on specs to achieve the low price but the DOOGEE S60 preserves the spec sheet at a fraction of the price of the competition.

To grab the DOOGEE S60 in a range of colors, check out this link.

Specifications:

Basic Information
Model DOOGEE S60
Color Black, Golden, Silver(Optional)
Material Metal Frame
Earphone Port 3.5mm
System
OS Android 7.0
CPU Helio P25 octa-core, max 2.5GHz
ROM 64GB ROM, Support micro TF card up to 128GB extended(The system will take up some ROM)
RAM 6GB RAM
Screen
Display Size 5.2″
Screen Type Capacitive FHD Touch Screen
Display Technique IPS
Resolution 1920 * 1080 Pixels 424PPI
Camera
Front Camera Pixels 8.0MP, F2.2, 87° Wide-angle
Back Camera 21.0MP, F2.0, PDAF (1080P video recording)
Flash Light Yes
Network
Type GSM / WCDMA / LTE
Band 2G GSM: B2/3/5/8
3G WCDMA: B1/2/5/8
4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20
SIM Card Quantity Dual SIM cards, Dual standby
SIM Card Type 2*Micro SIM
WiFi Support
Bluetooth Version 4.0
Battery
Capacity 5580mAh (Non-Removable battery)
1.Battery composition: Litium Battery
2.Battery type/size: 74*58*7.5mm
3.Number of batteries: 1
4.Battery weight (grams): Approx. 72.0g
5.Cells per battery: 1
6.Watt hours per battery: 21.204Wh
7.Lithium Battery Voltage(“V”): 3.8V
8.Lithium content(Grams): Approx. 1.67g
Talk Time and Standby time will depend on the actual using situation.
General
Multilanguage English, French, Russian, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, etc.
GPS Support
Sensor G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor
Image PNG, JPEG, GIF, BMP
Video AVI, MP4, WMV, RMVB, MKV, MOV, ASF, RM, FLV , up to 1080p / 30fps
Audio MP3, M4A, AAC, MKA, AMR, ALAC, FLAC, APE, WAV
Other Features Ebook, Messaging, Wallpapers, Calendar, Calculator, Clock, etc.
Other Information
Product Size Approx. 16.5 * 8.1 * 1.5cm / 5.85* 2.92 * 0.58in
Product Weight Approx. 337g / 11.8oz
Package Size Approx. 20 * 11 * 6.0cm / 7.8 * 8.6 * 2.34in
Package Weight Approx. 572g / 20.02oz

 


Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.

