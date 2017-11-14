Lenovo unveils the new Moto Tab tablet, coming to AT&T on November 17

Despite the drought in new models, tablets aren’t really dead. Case in point, Lenovo yesterday introduced a new slate christened the Moto Tab, which is going to be available exclusively through AT&T starting November 17.

Lenovo describes the new product as being made for entertainment and to be shared. To that end, the Moto Tab boasts a spacious 10.1-inch fullHD display, as well as dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound. The new slate is kept alive by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, backed up by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB).

With an embedded taskbar that lets users multitask and easily switch between apps, the Moto Tab is a great tool for productivity. What’s more, the Moto Tab will be sold with two optional accessories (customers can grab them separately) meant to enhance productivity even more:

A Lenovo Home assistant dock

A full-size Bluetooth keyboard with an embedded 400 mAh battery

The tablet also comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner, Kids Mode, TV mode (to quickly access AT&T’s own DirecTV service), AT&T NumberSync, a 7,000 mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Users can add up to seven profiles, so the Moto Tab is a great companion to have for large families.

Come November 17, customers will be able to pick up the Lenovo Moto Tab from AT&T for $299.99 outright or $15/month for 20 months with an AT&T installment plan.