Looking for an affordable battery pack? Check out these deals

Modern technology is intended to simplify and increase productivity, but without battery power, a smartphone becomes nothing more than a meaningless, useless brick. Fortunately there are solutions to solving the empty battery problem. In order to ensure your device doesn’t run out of juice when you need it the most, you should definitely invest in a portable charger or battery pack.

With the holiday season coming, you could gift yourself one, especially since at Android Guys Deals, we home some amazing products from this category that are currently on discount. Check them out below.

Nomad Tile Trackable PowerPack

Price: $119.95

Designed for individuals who lead an active lifestyle, the ultra-rugged Nomad Tile Trackable PowerPack includes a 9,000 mAh backup battery. It’s loaded with fast charging USB-C and USB-A ports and boasts military-grade drop-resistance, so even if you drop it during your adventures, it will still survive. And the handy Bluetooth tracking feature, ensure you’ll never lose it.

ZeroLemon Battery Case for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL

Price: $36.99 (down from $99.99)

Own a Google Pixel or Pixel XL? Ensure your Pixel never runs out of power with the ZeroLemon battery case which adds an extra 6,500 mAh battery capacity.

On top of protecting your high-end phone from the occasional accidents, the case can also deliver 160% extra battery life.

Mophie Powerstation 8x battery pack

Price: $79.95 (down from $149.95)

The Mophie Powerstation is a sleek battery pack that adds an enormous $15,000 mAh extra battery capacity. With dual USB ports on board, users can charge two devices at once with 15W output.

According to Mophie, the external charger boasts enough juice to charge a smartphone up to 8 times. Definitely an essential item for frequent travelers.

LithiumCard Pro Retro Series Lightning Battery Chargers

Price: $39.99 (down from $79.99)

Are you an 80s nostalgic? Then you’re going to love the LithiumCard Pro Retro battery chargers. Designed as small cassette tapes or boomboxes, these little chargers include an additional 3,300 mAh battery that can juice up your phone.

Users can charge a second USB device by plugging their own USB charging cable into the additional USB type-A port. There’s also a tri-color LED battery indicator which lets you know when it’s time to recharge your battery pack.

Universal Waterproof Solar Charger

Price: $13.99 (down from $49.99)

Care about the environment? Charge up your phone using this solar powered 5,000 mAh battery pack. The power bank is also waterproof & shockproof so it’s perfect to be taken on outdoorsy activities. Get this Solar Charger in in Yellow, Blue, Green or Black.