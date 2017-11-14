Microsoft’s Black Friday deals include $150 discounts on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

A few months ago, Microsoft started offering a Microsoft Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in its brick-and-mortar store locations. What set them apart from the standard versions is that once connected to a Wi-Fi connection, the smartphones were automatically populated with a host of the company’s apps including OneDrive and Cortana.

Well now interested parties can also grab the Microsoft Edition Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ from the compay’s official webstore. Customers can pick between unlocked versions or Verizon/AT&T models. Speaking of the unlocked models, they will be offered with $150 off during Black Friday.

Currently, you can purchase the unlocked Galaxy S8 for $725, while the Galaxy S8+ costs $825. But starting on November 23 – for a limited time – customers will be able to acquire the unlocked version for $575 and $675 respectively – which is $150 off the regular price.

You can check out Microsoft’s full catalogue of deals for Black Friday by following this link.

It’s worth mentioning that Best Buy will also offer a $150 discount on the unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ during the Black Friday period. Customers will also be able to save $300 when they buy a Galaxy S8/S8+ with a Verizon or Sprint activation.

As the Black Friday shopping holiday approaches, expect to see more deals like this one pop up. Keep your eyes open!