Sweat to the oldies or newbies with the TREBLAB X11 Earphones

Headphones or earphones? Is a solid question every consumer must ask themselves when purchasing music accessories. Sure, music is something everyone enjoys, but it’s how you listen to it that distinguishes you from others. Some prefer the old-school, over-the-ear headphones (hey there, Sony Walkman crowd; we see you!), while others prefer earbuds and the more sleek, stylish, and compact look.

Today’s Deal of the Day is for those who cherish the stylish, compact experience and want to remain mobile event outdoors. Called the TREBLAB X11 earphones, these earbuds by Treblab (for whom they’re named) feature passive noise cancellation and HD sound, built-in mic by which to accept calls, rock-solid bass, super-crisp treble, and multi-device connection support so that you need not worry with disconnecting one device to add another. You can wear the X11 earphones as two separate earbuds or as one earbud.

The ear fins of the TREBLAB X11 earphones are sweatproof, letting you “sweat to the oldies” or the newbies on the go without concern. If you’re the out-and-about type, the TREBLAB X11 earphones are for you.

The TREBLAB X11 earphones come in Black and Red, all White, Aquamarine Blue, and Pink colors and are priced at $36.99, 81% off the retail price. They come with earbuds covers to replace in the event you sweat out the initial pair, as well as a micro-USB cable for earbud charging, and the traditional, stylish TREBLAB case that you also get with the TREBLAB RF100.