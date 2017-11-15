Android Oreo Beta is now available for the Essential Phone

Are you one of the people who purchased an Essential Phone? Then you’ll probably be interested to know that starting this week the beta build for Android 8.0 Oreo is available to download and install on your device.

Now, since this is not the final version of Oreo, you need to be prepared to encounter some bugs. Essential welcomes and encourage users to share their feedback on its official forums and to ease potential fears, the company says that if you don’t like the new software setup, you can always revert back to a stable version of Android Nougat.

Another piece of good news is that downloading the new beta build will not annul your Essential Limited Warranty rights. But there’s one condition you should be aware of – this applies only to people who obtained the phone directly from Essential. If you acquired the device from a second source you should check with the seller whether downloading and installing the beta has any effect on your warranty.

If everything goes well (and we hope it will), a stable Oreo build will be rolled out for users in the near future.

Launched with a $699 price tag, the Essential Phone is currently available for purchase from Essential’s official layer for a discounted $499. And with a stable Android 8.0 Oreo update on the way, the Essential Phone is bound to attract more customers.

Download the Android Oreo Beta for the Essential Phone right here