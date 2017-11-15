Fossil Q Control is the company’s first sporty smartwatch, available for $275

Fancy a new smartwatch, but so far none of the models available on the market have been to your liking?

Then you might want to check out Fossil’s latest offering. The company – which introduced 300 news smartwatch models for its brands owned by parent company Fossil Group, this year – just unveiled its first sporty smartwatch, the Q Control.

Unlike previous Fossil smartwatches that usually boast a fashionable or rugged design, the Q Control has opted for a very minimalist look with a single button located on the right side of the face.

The wearable features a 45mm circular case, is 14mm thick and will be offered with interchangeable 20mm watchbands. Actually, the Q Control sounds a lot like the Misfit Vapor (Misfit is another brand owned by Fossil) down to the touch bezel that offers an alternate way to navigate in Android Wear 2.0 and the heart rate sensor.

And since this is smartwatch aimed at active users the Q Control is also water resistant, packs a GPS and is compatible with Strava, as well as with Google Fit.

The Fossil Q Control is pretty standard when it comes to hardware. It includes a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of internal memory and a battery that can offer up to 24 hours of play time.

Furthermore, users can expect to be able to tap into the usual Android Wear 2.0 features including being able to download and install apps directly from the Google Play Store, as well as access Google Assistant from their wrist.

For those interested, the Fossil Q Control is already available for purchase. Just in time for the holiday season, you can get it in black with gunmetal accents for $275 a pop from Fossil’s official website or Fossil stores.