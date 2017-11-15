The Monster Firecracker packs a big punch in a small package

If you do a simple search for “Bluetooth speakers” on Amazon, you’re going to get an endless list of options that may make your head spin. Part of our responsibility here at AndroidGuys is to help you figure out which options are the best, and that brings us to our latest review.

Today, we’re taking a look at the Monster Firecracker to see if it stands up to the overwhelming love that Matt gave the $450 Monster Superstar Ravebox.

Starting off with the basics, let’s get this out of the way. The Monster Firecracker is priced at either $130 from Monster or $100 from Amazon, far less than the $450 price tag of its much bigger brother.

Overall Design

Now that we got that out of the way, let’s take a look at what you get in the box and the overall design. There is a simple micro-USB to USB Type-A cable which will allow you to recharge the Firecracker. There is also a lanyard and a carabiner which will let you carry it with you on a backpack or even a belt loop (although it is a bit hefty). Then there’s just the boring paperwork and warranty information which will end up in your trash can or in the back of a drawer.

Once the Firecracker is out of the packaging, you’ll see the iconic Monster logo facing you, indented into the speaker grille. Moving to the right-end of the Firecracker, there are four buttons – Power, Volume Up, Volume Down, and Flashlight. Speaking of the flashlight, the left-end of the Firecracker comes equipped with a rather large LED light to help you navigate around.

On the rear of the Firecracker, you’ll see a small rubber flap, which is home to both the 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as the micro-USB charging port. You’ll also find a little hook where you can place either the lanyard, carabiner, or both. On the bottom of the pyramid speaker, you’ll find two rubber feet, which will help the Firecracker stay in place while the music is pumping.

Sound Quality

I’m sure I’ve said this before, but I am by no means an audiophile. I am, however, someone who loves headphones and speakers and looks to find the best option available for me.

As for where the Monster Firecracker sounds, you may be pleasantly surprised by what’s offered here. Monster is known for providing great sounding speakers, but the Firecracker seemingly offers a good balance of punch and treble, making this speaker wonderful for parties.

If you aren’t one who is all about the bass, then the Firecracker may be a bit too much, but even when listening at lower volumes, you’ll still have a great experience. All-in-all, the Monster Fircracker offers a good balance of bass and treble to keep the party rocking, even if it ends up annoying the neighbors.

Conclusion

Would the Monster Firecracker be my first choice for a new Bluetooth speaker? Probably not. Is it one that I would recommend to those who don’t want something cheap? Absolutely.

Monster is a trusted brand that has been around for years, and the Firecracker is the latest showcase of what “big sound in a small package” looks like. As for me? I’ll be taking this speaker with me on some upcoming trips that I have to make sure that the party keeps going.

If you want to snag a Firecracker for yourself, you can either get one from Monster directly for $129.99 or you can head over to Amazon, save a few bucks, and get one for $99.

Buy the Monster Firecracker!