These 3 new super-sleek smartphones from China are totally drool-worthy

A few interesting trends have surfaced in the smartphone world in 2017. Perhaps the best-known – which has been embraced by tech titans like Samsung, Google, Huawei, and LG – is the so-called bezel-less display.

Android OEMs all over the globe have been racing to launch phones with beautiful all-screen 18:9 displays and minimal bezels to the delight of many. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG V30 have attracted the attention of millions of Android fans across the world, although it’s pretty safe to say that their ginormous price tags did a swell job at keeping a pretty large consumer segment at bay.

Fortunately, for those who can’t afford to pay premium for a device like the Pixel 2 XL, there are alternatives to consider. This week no more than three Chinese device makers have unveiled gorgeous looking smartphones which offer the modern bezel-less look at a super competitive price. If you’re curious, you can check them out below:

Doogee Mix 2

Price: $199.99 (until November 20)

How sleek can a phone from China be? Check out the Doogee Mix 2 and let yourself be amazed. The phone – which is made mostly out of glass, but has a metal frame – comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, super thin bezels on the sides and only a bit of chin and forehead. It’s also part of the growing number of smartphones that are released with dual-cameras on the back, as well as on the front. Below you’ll find the full spec list:

5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2160 resolution, 403ppi

Octa-core 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P25 processor

6GB of RAM

64GB of storage

Main 16MP+13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

Secondary 8MP+8MP with 130-degree wide-angle for group selfies

4,060 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

3D facial recognition

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Available in Gold, Black, and Blue

Note that while you can get the Doogee Mix 2 for $199.99 until November 20, the actual retail price of the phone is $299.99.

Bluboo S8+

Price: $149.99 (until November 25)

Bluboo’s new bezel-less beauty boasts more rounded corners when compared to the Doogee Mix 2. As a result, the S8+ looks very much like the Samsung Galaxy S8, which was obviously the inspiration for the phone (the name can also vouch for that).

The back of the Blueboo S8+ is made of metal and boasts a concentric brush texture, while the phone’s frame is made of Zinc-Titanium. More on the specs below:

6-inch Sharp display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1440 resolution

Octa-core 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

Main 16MP+3MP

Secondary 8MP with various selfie modes

3,600 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Available in Silver, Black, and Blue

Customers who order until November 25 will also receive a gift bundle consisting of a case, screen protector, two Type-C adapters and two USB cables. After the date, the Bluboo S8+will be sold for $179.99.

Ulefone Mix 2

Price: up to $129.99

Also this week, Ulefone announced the Mix 2 bezel-less smartphone which is the cheapest models of the three, due to its lower specs. Let’s take a look at what it brings to the table:

5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1440 resolution

Octa-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 processor

2GB of RAM

16GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

Main 13MP+5MP

Secondary 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Available in Black and Blue

The phone is currently up for pre-order on Aliexpress for a price tag between $119 and $129. However, Ulefone is expected to host a sale on the phone soon enough.