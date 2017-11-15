You can now buy concert tickets from YouTube

YouTube wants to make it easier for fans to see their favorite artists live, so it has partnered with Ticketmaster in order to make this happen.

Starting this week, YouTube will begin to display a new ticket widget just below your video (in the mobile app) or under the video’s description (on desktop). So now when you watch an official video of your favorite artist you’ll also have access to a list of show dates, times, locations and ticket information at a glance.

The system is pretty intelligent, with the show located closer to you listed first without taking into consideration the date. To purchase a concert pass, YouTube users just have to tap the blue “Tickets” button. Going to concerts has never been easier!

At first, YouTube is rolling out this feature for a few hundred artists with Ticketmaster shows in North America. But Google has plans to expand so as to include all Ticketmaster artists globally. With music videos being among the most popular content categories on YouTube, we wonder why the streaming service hasn’t implemented it sooner.

Anyway, the new feature should be already showing up in the YouTube’s mobile app, as well as on desktop. Go ahead and check it out.