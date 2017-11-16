Doogee tipped to be working on a curved smartphone for 2018

Doogee goes into experimental territory

By
Alexandra Arici
-

We recently brought you news that little-known Chinese manufacturer Doogee unveiled a gorgeous new smartphone with a bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display and affordable price called the Mix 2.

Well, it seems that Doogee has other intriguing smartphones in the pipeline. According to reliable leakster @evleaks, the Chinse company is toying with the idea of building a smartphone with a curved display in the vein of the Samsung Galaxy Round and LG Flex models. He also provided readers with a couple of images showcasing what appears to be a prototype display as proof.

We’re told Doogee plans to try its hand at making a curved screen device next year. According to the leak, the phone should come boasting an 18:5:9 aspect ratio, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Doogee’s latest smartphone, the Mi Mix

Curved smartphones haven’t really taken off, but it remains to be seen whether Doogee’s project – if successful – will fair out better than previous models that have graced the market. LG, for example, released the Flex 2 smartphone in 2015 but ceased to follow-up with any new models and Samsung also abandoned its Galaxy Round initiative. But these phones were high-end models offered at pretty steep price points, while Doogee will probably sell its curved alternative with a very affordable price tag – something which could make a big difference on how customers receive the new device.

With Doogee growing pretty fast as a brand, we should expect more surprises from the company in the near future. Would you buy a curved smartphone from Doogee if it was offered at the right price?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR