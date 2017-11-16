Get a $400 rebate when you buy a LG V30 or V30+ and a second LG product

Black Friday is on our doorstep, so LG has launched a sweet new promotion for customers looking to purchase the LG V30 or LG V30+ just in time for the holiday season.

Starting today, you can get (up to) $400 back if you buy an LG V30 or LG V30+ (the variant with 128GB storage) PLUS a second eligible LG product like another smartphone, home appliance, home electronics or mobile accessory. Note that the rebate will be based only on the price of the product (up to $400) and will exclude sales, taxes and shipping fees.

Here’s what you need to do to take advantage of the promotion which starts today, November 16 and ends on December 2:

Buy an LG V30 or V30+ from a participating carrier (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, Sprint) or retailer (Best Buy, B&H, C Spire). Unlocked units also qualify for the promo. Buy a second LG product within 45 days of purchasing your new LG V30 or V30+ Provide LG with proof of your purchases by completing the Online Submission. You can file a claim for this promo starting November 30. Once your submission has been cleared, you’ll receive $400 rebate in the form of a prepaid VISA card within 6-8 weeks

If the promo sounds good to you you can head on to LG’s official website to start shopping.