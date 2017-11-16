Get the AGM X2 for $469.99 (Promoted Deals)

We’ve got a great deal lined up today on a fantastic device. You can get the AGM X2 with full IP68 waterproofing for just $469.99, which is 22% off the RRP of $599.99.

The AGM X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and a huge 6000mAh battery in a ruggedized shell. Running Android 7.1, the device is IP68 waterproof and has a 5.5-inch and 6GB of RAM. Combine this with the 64GB of onboard storage and the AGM X2 is bound to meet all your daily needs and run the apps you need on a smartphone. The AMOLED FHD 5.5-inch display and dual rear 12-Megapixel cameras mean you can capture some excellent pictures and view them in the highest quality.

While the AGM X2 is on the higher side of smartphones recently featured, it certainly offers good specs with a rugged design to prevent any damage. The device is perfect for those who spend time away from a charger so the 6000mAh battery will certainly come in handy.

