MetroPCS announces free Galaxy J7 Prime and Amazon Prime for switchers

T-Mobile-owned MetroPCS, like its parent carrier, is showing its benevolence for the holidays. Family switchers (families of four or five) struggle to purchase new smartphones because, well, you do the math. Carriers want to change the financial obstacles for families to switch from carrier to carrier, and MetroPCS, in the spirit of the holidays, would love to win customers from Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T.

In the spirit of healthy competition, the T-Mobile MVNO is offering a new promo on five Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime smartphones and a free year of Amazon Prime when you switch from your current carrier to MetroPCS and choose an unlimited LTE data plan. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime boasts of a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) display, 16GB of storage with a 256GB-capable microSD card slot, fingerprint scanner, and a 3,300mAh battery that delivers up to 40 hours of talk time, Samsung says.

In addition to the $308 of savings between the Galaxy J7 Prime and Amazon Prime, the MVNO also offers unlimited 4G LTE data for $100 for up to 4 lines. Amazon Prime comes with ad-free Prime Video, unlimited Prime Photo storage, Kindle First and its monthly, pre-release book, and unlimited shipping on Lightning Deals.

Though the T-Mobile announcement doesn’t state it explicitly, the fine print says that you must take advantage of your free Amazon Prime for you and your family by December 31st. Head on over to the source link below — and read the fine print before agreeing.