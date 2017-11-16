Motorola’s new Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod will take you back with $199.99

Teased at MWC 2017 in Barcelona back in February, Motorola’s Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod will finally be available for customers at Verizon and Motorola.com starting this week for $199.99 a pop. Motorola also says the new Moto Mod will also be made available in other markets globally in the upcoming months.

So what can you do with the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer? Like its name so aptly indicates, you can snap the add-on on the back of a compatible Motorola smartphone – like the Moto Z2 Play which is available at Verizon – to print the pictures you’ve snapped using your mobile camera. The mobile photography accessory uses Polaroid Premium ZINK Zero-Ink Paper to print smudge-free images in 2×3” format.

You can use the new Moto Mod to print your favorite pictures from places like Facebook, Instagram or Google Photos. And before turning them into paper memorabilia, you can even customize the images by adding filters, borders and text. What’s more, printed images have sticky backs, so you’ll be able to stick them anywhere you please.

Earlier this month, Motorola also launched the new Smart Speaker Mod which brings Alexa integration to any compatible Moto smartphone. The accessory is expected to go on sale next month with a $149.99 price tag attached to it.