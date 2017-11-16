T-Mobile BOGO offer makes you the Most Valuable Gifter (MVG) starting November 17th

Thanksgiving is that time of year when families gather to share meals, movies and laughs, and many choose to watch NFL football to celebrate America’s most beloved sport. You’ve heard of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in sports games: the person who scores the most points on the field, right?

Well, T-Mobile hasn’t bought a sports team (no the UNcarrier has yet to go that far), but Magenta wants to make you an MVG — the Most Valuable Gifter — with its new BOGO deal on high-end smartphones.

Starting on November 17th, T-Mobile is offering new and existing customers an unbeatable deal: when you buy one phone, you’ll be able to get one of equal or lesser value free. This includes smartphones such as the LG V20, LG G6, LG V30 and the LG V30+, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy S8 Active, as well as save $300 on the new iPhone X when you trade in an eligible device.

The T-Mobile BOGO offer allows you to receive the price of the second phone back by way of a rebate card, though keep in mind that taxes on both the purchased phone and the “free” phone will be required up-front.

Both the Galaxy S8 Active and LG V30+ have now landed at T-Mobile, and we’re sure these are two devices on your mind this holiday season (finally, the AT&T/Galaxy Active monopoly has ended!).

The new T-Mobile BOGO offer brings discounts on a few accessories such as $70 off the Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM (now $179.99), $80 off Twilight Magenta Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 (now $99.99), and 40% off the Speckled Magenta mophie powerstation mini. T-Mobile’s dual camera-endowed REVVL Plus smartphone will see a Black-and-Magenta color splash model arrive just in time for the shopping season.

All T-Mobile ONE plans included unlimited talk, text, and data with 50GB of unlimited data throttling alongside of free Netflix (Netflix on Us, Magenta says).