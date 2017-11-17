ASUS ZenFone V Live and Samsung Galaxy Tab E are now available at Verizon

Looking for purchase a budget smartphone? Why don’t you check out Verizon’s latest offering in the category? The carrier this week introduced the ASUS ZenFone V Live, a low-end handset which is available exclusively from Big Red.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5-inch display with 2.5D glass and 720 x 1280 resolution and relies on a Snapdragon 425 processor for power, as well as 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage.

The ASUS ZenFone V Live includes the standard 13MP/5MP camera package, although Verizon notes that the main camera is said to be able to offer “class-leading low light performance”. Big Red also says that thanks to the 3,000 mAh battery inside, the phone will be able to offer up to 17 hours of talk time.

You can grab the Android Nougat-running phone for $168 outright, or for $7/month for 24 months.

On top of the entry-level ASUS ZenFone V Live, Verizon also introduced an affordable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E. The device features an 8-inch display with 800 x 1280 resolution, 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (up to 256GB).

The tablet ships out with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

Interested parties can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab E for $249.99 in full. Jump on board with a 2-year contract and the price drops to $149.99. Or you can choose to pay $10.41/month for the next 24 months.