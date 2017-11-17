Frame – Wallpapers (Review)

Customizing our devices can include a lot of different facets, but everything starts with the wallpaper. This is the quickest and easiest way to express your personality, while also attempting to find something that fits in with the theme you’re attempting to achieve.

One such application which has been on the Play Store for a bit is called ‘Frame – Wallpapers‘. This app offers a bit of a different feel and interface compared to something like Backdrops or Wallpapers HD.

Interface

When you download Frame for the first time, you’ll be greeted with a few screens to scroll through before being able to access the various sections. Once you’re in, you’ll be able to scroll through five different sections:

Photo of the Day

Latest

Popular

Featured

Settings

The application pulls its resources from Unsplash and mostly includes nature and building wallpapers, but there are some other goodies thrown in the midst. At the bottom of the app, there are three buttons to check out: Home, Search, Favourites. This provides a little bit of a better way to find the best wallpapers and to ensure that you don’t forget which wallpapers are your favorites.

Downloading an image is rather easy, as you can just tap on the picture of your choice, and then select from the pop-up toolbar at the bottom. From here, you can either download the picture, share it with your friends, or automatically set the picture as your wallpaper.

Extra goodies

The other problems with wallpapers is that they may not be perfectly optimized for your specific device. Frame helps with this thanks to a settings feature which allows you to adjust the Download Quality.

The ‘Full’ option offers a high-quality image, and an “average file size”, while the ‘Raw’ option offers the “highest quality” and a “larger file size”. This will help make sure that you are getting the best image possible for whatever device you may be using at the time.

Not everything is rosy

While Frame is a great app and offers an excellent experience and interface, we ran into some issues in our time with the app. The first was a rather major problem, as the ‘Popular’ and ‘Featured’ sections were completely blacked out.

We’ve tried using the app on multiple devices and from different Play Store accounts, and the issue continued to be present. We also could not find exactly how to easily favorite images to download later.

The problems don’t stop here as it seems that the ads that appear when you download wallpapers can cause the app to crash. This means that if you’re bored and have been scrolling for a while, you’ll likely lose your place on the list and will have to start from the beginning.

Is it for you?

We still would recommend for everyone to check out Frame, but there are definitely some reservations about the app. Currently, the last update to the app came back in February of 2017, so we’re hoping this hasn’t turned into abandonware.

Nonetheless, Frame is free to download and has a 4.5-star rating based on almost 3,500 reviews. If you want to give it a shot, hit the button below and let us know what you think about it.

Download Frame – Wallpapers!