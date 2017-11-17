Get your hands on the OnePlus 5T wallpapers right now

The OnePlus 5T went official yesterday and the official wallpapers come included with the phone are already available for download for Android users from around the world.

The designer who created the wallpapers for the new OnePlus 5T device, Hampus Olsson has posted the high-resolution wallpapers on his personal page. He offers the whole collection for download in a form of a .zip file which contains both 1080p and 4K versions.

Given that these wallpapers have been designed for the phone’s tall and narrow 18:9 display, they are perfect for phones with similar aspect ratio like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 or Essential Phone.

The OnePlus 5T made a debut only a few months after its predecessor, the OnePlus 5 saw the light of day. The phone represents an incremental upgrade compared to the previous model. The two standout differences are the new bezel-less design and the low-light camera which replaces the secondary telephoto lens on the back.

The phone is expected to go on sale on November 21 in the US with a price tag starting at $499. At first, the phone will only be available in Midnight Black, but more options will probably be offered in the future.

Get your OnePlus 5T wallpapers now