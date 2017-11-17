Huawei’s Black Friday / Cyber Monday list of deals is revealed

With the holiday season just around the corner, many customers will be shopping for Christmas gifts during Black Friday.

And with the countdown to one of the biggest shopping days of the year officially on, Huawei has revealed its list of deals for Black Friday (and Cyber Monday).

Starting Thursday, November 23 and up until November 27, customers will be able to purchase select Huawei products with a discount from various retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and Walmart. Check out the complete list below:

Huawei Mate 9 – save $100 at Amazon/Best Buy/B&H/Newegg

Huawei Honor 6X – save $50 at Amazon/Best Buy/B&H/Newegg

Huawei Watch 2 Sport – save $120 at Amazon/Best Buy/B&H/Newegg

Huawei Watch 2 Classic – save $150 at Amazon/Best Buy/B&H/Newegg

Huawei MediaPad M3 8-inch – save $70 at Amazon/Newegg

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch or 10-inch – save $30 at Amazon/Newegg

Huawei MediaPad T3 8-inch or 10-inch – save $20 at Amazon/Newegg

Huawei MediaPad T3 7-inch – save $20 at Walmart

Huawei MateBook X (Microsoft Signature Edition) – save $300 + Plus, Portfolio Keyboard & Office 365 Personal included at Amazon/Newegg

Huawei MateBook E (Microsoft Signature Edition) – save $300 + Plus, Portfolio Keyboard & Office 365 Personal included at Amazon/Newegg