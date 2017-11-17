Nokia 2 (version for AT&T/T-Mobile) coming to the US soon for $99

Introduced last month on the Indian market, the affordable Nokia 2 will soon make a debut in the US. Amazon has already listed the AT&T/T-Mobile model on its website, although it’s currently listed as “Temporary Out of Stock”.

The phone will be made available in its unlocked form and won’t work on Verizon or Sprint networks. Interested customers will be able to purchase the phone for $99 in Black, Copper or White.

For those who have missed the announcement, let us remind you that the Nokia 2 is an entry-level device which carries an impressive 4,100 mAh battery said to be able to sustain up to 2-days of use.

Apart from this standout feature, the Nokia 2 includes a 5-inch display with low 1280 x 720 resolution and equally modest Snapdragon 212 processor aided by just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage.

The phone also includes a 5MP/8MP camera combo and although it launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, HMD promised the budget handset will get Android 8.0 Oreo update soon.

For the time being, there’s no info about when exactly the Nokia 2 is going to be available for purchase, but we’ll have to assume it will be very soon.