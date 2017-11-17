Olie is a lamp that’s also a wireless charger and a smart assistant

The world has fallen in love with smart virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, and as a result, new AI-infused products are being launched every day. We’ve seen everything from speakers and thermostats to refrigerators and video doorbells get the AI assistant treatment.

Well, today we bring you a lamp which aims to do a bit more than just provide you with lighting. It’s called Olie and takes advantage of a beautiful minimalist design. Available for tables and floors, Olie also comes perfectly integrated with a virtual assistant of your choice (which lives in the lights) – either the Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. So users can ask the lamp to do things like set an alarm, play a song or make a phone call.

But that’s not all Olie has to offer. Created with the aim to minimize clutter in your home, the lamp also doubles as a wireless charger for your iPhone or Android handset.

Don’t have a Qi-compatible phone? No problem, just snap the adapter offered by Olie’s creators on the back of your phone. Then simply place the device on the lamp’s base to get it to charge wirelessly.

If you like what you’ve heard about Olie so far, let us tell you lamp is currently up on Indiegogo gathering funds to start mass production. As long as Super Early Birds are still available, backers can get an Olie lamp (the table version) with wireless charging and your voice assistant of choice for only $89. Add an extra $12 to get the wireless charger adapter. Olie – which has already exceeded its funding goal – should start shipping out starting June 2018.