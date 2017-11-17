These auto-connecting Bluetooth earbuds can be yours for just $23.99

There are a number of Bluetooth earbuds (and headphones, too) that you must manually connect in order to have the audio experience you desire. Bluetooth-connected earbuds can be a pain for some, which is why these same users turned to jack earbuds or jack headphones to ease the process. But what about the idea of auto-connecting earbuds? Would you want a pair of those?

Today’s Deal of the Day gives you auto-connecting Bluetooth earbuds. Called FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds, these earbuds auto-connect your Bluetooth earbuds when you pull the earbuds apart and auto-disconnect when the earbuds are placed together (how cool is that?). The FRESHeBUDS are comfortable, secure in your ear, lightweight, and offer a built-in microphone by which you can accept calls through the earbuds rather than your phone.

Requiring only 90 minutes for a full charge, the FresheTech FRESHeBUDS earbuds can last for six hours on a single charge (the same battery life as FresheTech’s Pro Air earbuds). If you’re looking for water and sweat resistance to live out the athlete in you, the FRESHeBUDS offer both types of tech as well so you can sweat outdoors while running in the rain without worry.

The FRESHeBUDS earbuds have a retail price of $119.95, but we’re offering these to our readers for $23.95, $96 off the original price. These auto-connecting, sweat-resistant and water-resistant Bluetooth earbuds are priced well, so don’t wait for the rain before the music stops.