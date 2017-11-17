YouTube TV app arrives on select LG and Samsung smart TVs

Google is constantly expanding the platform that is YouTube with an aim to take the fight to cable TV. One such initiative is YouTube TV and the feature just got a whole lot more useful.

The YouTube TV team said back in October that it would be rolling out to more platforms and promised to make it easier to consume the service across a variety of devices. Today that promise comes to fruition as YouTube TV adds support for Android TV, Xbox One, and Apple TV. Not only that but also owners of LG and Samsung smart TV’s will also be able to download and install YouTube TV directly on their TV’s.

Current support devices:

Android TV (excluding Xiaomi Mi Box)

Xbox One, Xbox One S, and the upcoming Xbox One X

Samsung & LG smart TVs (2016 & 2017)

Google says that all 2016 and 2017 models of LG and Samsung TV’s should support YouTube TV, with 2014 and 2015 models supported soon.

If you have a Samsung-branded smart TV that’s from either 2016 or 2017, open the Apps section on the TV and search for YouTube TV. For supported LG smart TVs, go into the LG Content section and search for YouTube TV to download it.

Let us know if you use YouTube TV and what you think of it in the comments below.