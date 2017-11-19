Android 8.0 Oreo now rolling out to OnePlus 3/3T

OnePlus recently announced its latest flagship smartphone to bring the company into 2017 but the company is still remembering its other devices as the OnePlus 3 and 3T will be getting an update to Android Oreo.

Android 8.0 Oreo has been in open beta for the OnePlus 3 and 3T since around October but it seems the testing phase has finally finished as the update will be delivered via an OTA in the coming weeks.

Naturally, OnePlus have complimented the Oreo operating system with its own Oxygen software so you’ll get some added bells and whistles on top of the Oreo goodies such as Autofill API, picture-in-picture, and notification dots. One such goodie is the Parallel Apps feature that allows you to run two separate instances of the same app on your OnePlus device.

The OTA comes with the September security patch baked in and has begun distributing to a few users. OnePlus say that the rollout is gradual and will incrementally increase to a wider audience as time progresses.

Drop us a comment if you’ve already got Android Oreo on your OnePlus 3 and/or 3T and let us know what you think.