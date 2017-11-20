2017 Holiday Shopping Guide: Best Android tablets

Interest in tablets has been waning for the past few years, but even so, some customers still like to have a good slate around the house. But the reasons someone might want a tablet these days are a little bit different than what they were a few years back.

A lot of people purchasing a tablet today want a device that’s good for watching video, playing games and reading. It also has to be thin and light and provide a decent battery life. So if you are on the market for a tablet ahead of the holiday season, here’s a list of (some of) the best Android tablets available to buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Price: $479.99

Looking for a premium tablet with a crisp display and a fast processor? If that’s the case, then you might want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. It comes with a gorgeous 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2,048 x 1,546 resolution that supports HDR content.

And even if the tablet doesn’t rely on the latest high-end chipset available from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835, it includes a Snapdragon 820 which will do a very good job at sustaining most of the activities on board. Check the full spec list below:

9.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,048 x 1,546 resolution, 264ppi

Quad-core 2.15GHz Snapdragon 820 chipset

4GB of RAM

32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD cardslot)

13MP (f/1.9, autofocus, LED flash) / 5MP (f/2.2) cameras

6,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Stereo speakers

S Pen included

Keyboard accessory available (sold separately)

As part of Black Friday, you can get the tablet with $120 off if you buy it from Samsung.

Google Pixel C

Price: $599.99

Despite being a 2-year old device, the Pixel C is still a great tablet, although it’s still horribly over-priced. On the bright side of things, Google-branded tablets (as well as smartphones) are first in line to get Android OS upgrades, so owners will get to try the latest features ahead of everyone else. Here’s what else the tablet has to offer:

10.2-inch IPS LCD display with 2,560 x 1,800 resolution, 308ppi

Quad-core 1.9GHz NVIDIA Tegra X1

3GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of storage

8MP (f/2.4) / 2MP cameras

9,240 mAh battery

Stereo speakers

Upgradable to Android 8.1 Oreo

While the tablet is no longer available directly from Google, you can still pick it up from Amazon for $599 a pop.

Lenovo Moto Tab

Price: $299.99

Lenovo recently announced this tablet, which is exclusively sold via AT&T. The device was made for entertainment and to be shared and can be used with two optional accessories: a Home Assistant dock and full-size Bluetooth keyboard bundled with an additional 400 mAh battery.

10.1-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 224ppi

Octa-core 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor

2GB of RAM

32GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD cardslot)

8MP/5MP cameras

7,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound

Interested parties can get it from AT&T for either $299 in full or $15/month for 20 months with an AT&T installment plan.

Huawei MediaPad M3

Price: $289

Huawei’s iPad Mini alternative, the MediaPad M3 is a very stylish tablet that comes with a sleek aluminum body. It’s light and thin and very easy to hold and also can deliver the best sound thanks to the Harman Kardon partnership. Learn more about the tablet below:

8.4-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 359ppi

Octa-core 2.3GHz Kirin 950 chipset

4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

8MP (autofocus) + 8MP cameras

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

5,100 mAh battery

Harman Kardon sound

The tablet is currently listed on Amazon for $289, but come November 23 and until November 27 you will be able to save $70 on the tablet from Amazon or Newegg.

ASUS ZenPad S8

Price: starts at $179

ASUS might not be so well known for making tablets, but alas the company does offer some pretty decent models. Like the ZenPad S8 which is currently available on Amazon. Here what it brings to the table:

8-inch IPS display with 2048 x 1536 resolution, 320ppi

Quad-core 1.3GHz Intel Atom Z3530 chipset

2GB/4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

8MP + 5MP

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Up to 8h battery

Stereo speakers

Interested parties can get the 2GB of RAM + 32GB storage version from Amazon for $179.99, while the 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage is available for $350.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)

Price: $79.99

If you’re looking for a really affordable Android tablet, you can’t go wrong with a Fire tablet. Although the small price entails the device will not be the fastest on the market or have the best screen, the Fire HD 8 (2017) it’s a solid choice for those who like to read e-books through the Kindle app or watch videos via Amazon’s streaming service.

8.0-inch with 1280 x 800 resolution, 189ppi

Quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8163

1.5GB of RAM

16GB/32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

2MP / VGA cameras

Customized Android 5.1 Lollipop

Up to 12h battery

Dolby Atmos sound

Stereo speakers

NVIDIA Shield K1

Price: between $319 and $399

Looking for a gaming tablet? Then you might want to consider the NVIDIA Shield K1. The slate is a heaven for gaming enthusiasts and although the Shield Hub (formerly known as TegraZone) is the place to get games that are optimized for Tegra processors and as a result look better, users can also run apps and games from other places like the Google Play Store.

The tablet is available with some accessories including the Shield Tablet Cover or Shield Wireless Controller. Oh, and it also has a stylus.

8.0-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 283ppi

Quad-core 2.2GHz NVIDIA Tegra K1 chipset

2GB of RAM

16GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD)

5MP (autofocus) + 5MP (HDR) cameras

Upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat

5,200 mAh battery

Stereo speakers

Although the NVIDIA Shield K1 is no longer available for purchase directly from NVIDIA, you can still grab one from Amazon, although only used or refurbished models are currently available.