Pre-Black Friday deals: Amazon discounts select Prime Exclusive Phones

This is probably the best time of the year to be shopping for a new phone, so if you too have joined the ranks of customers hunting for deals, you’ll find the next tidbit quite interesting.
In preparation for Black Friday, Amazon has discounted select models from its Prime Exclusive Phones lineup. All of these phones are unlocked and come bundled with Amazon ads and deals on their lock screen. But if you’re willing to disregard this aspect, Amazon is currently selling these drool-worthy Android models with discounted prices tags:
Moto X4 – $299.99 (you save $30)
- 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with fullHD resolution, 424ppi
- 148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm
- Octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB)
- Dual 12-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash) / 16-megapixel selfie snapper
- Android 7.1 Nougat (planned upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo)
- 3,000 mAh battery
- Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon/Sprint networks)
LG G6+ – $449.99 (you save $50)
- 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2880 x 1440 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 561ppi
- 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm
- Quad-core 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821
- 4GB of RAM
- 128B of storage (expandable up to 2000GB)
- Dual 13-megapixel (f/1.8, phase detection AF) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) / 5-megapixel selfie snapper (f/2.2)
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 3,300 mAh battery
- IP68 water and dust resistance
- Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon networks
LG Q6 – $179.99 (you save $50)
- 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2160 x 1080 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 442ppi
- 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm
- Octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435
- 3GB of RAM
- 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB)
- 13-megapixel (f/2.2, LED flash / 5-megapixel selfie snapper
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- 3,000 mAh battery
- Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile networks
Moto E4 Plus – $119 (you save $20)
- 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 267ppi
- 155 x 77.5 x 9.6 mm
- Quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737
- 2GB of RAM
- 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB)
- 13-megapixel (f/2.0, autofocus, LED flash) / 5-megapixel selfie snapper
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- 5,000 mAh battery
- Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon/Sprint networks
We don’t know how long these deals are going to be available, so if you’re interested in buying any of these phones you should definitely hurry up and order yourself one.