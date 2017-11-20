Pre-Black Friday deals: Amazon discounts select Prime Exclusive Phones

This is probably the best time of the year to be shopping for a new phone, so if you too have joined the ranks of customers hunting for deals, you’ll find the next tidbit quite interesting.

In preparation for Black Friday, Amazon has discounted select models from its Prime Exclusive Phones lineup. All of these phones are unlocked and come bundled with Amazon ads and deals on their lock screen. But if you’re willing to disregard this aspect, Amazon is currently selling these drool-worthy Android models with discounted prices tags:

Moto X4 – $299.99 (you save $30)

5.2-inch IPS LCD display with fullHD resolution, 424ppi

148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm

Octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB)

Dual 12-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash) / 16-megapixel selfie snapper

Android 7.1 Nougat (planned upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo)

3,000 mAh battery

Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon/Sprint networks)

LG G6+ – $449.99 (you save $50)

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2880 x 1440 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 561ppi

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm

Quad-core 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821

4GB of RAM

128B of storage (expandable up to 2000GB)

Dual 13-megapixel (f/1.8, phase detection AF) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) / 5-megapixel selfie snapper (f/2.2)

Android 7.0 Nougat

3,300 mAh battery

IP68 water and dust resistance

Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon networks

LG Q6 – $179.99 (you save $50)

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2160 x 1080 resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 442ppi

142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm

Octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435

3GB of RAM

32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB)

13-megapixel (f/2.2, LED flash / 5-megapixel selfie snapper

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

3,000 mAh battery

Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile networks

Moto E4 Plus – $119 (you save $20)

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution, 267ppi

155 x 77.5 x 9.6 mm

Quad-core 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737

2GB of RAM

16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB)

13-megapixel (f/2.0, autofocus, LED flash) / 5-megapixel selfie snapper

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

5,000 mAh battery

Compatible with AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon/Sprint networks

We don’t know how long these deals are going to be available, so if you’re interested in buying any of these phones you should definitely hurry up and order yourself one.