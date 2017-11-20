Refer people to Project Fi and win a Moto X and Chromecast

The holiday season is just around the corner, so Google wants to make the winter celebrations even sweeter.

Remember Project Fi’s referral program which awarded subscribers who referred friends and family a $20 gift card? Well, things have gotten a lot better with the new “Fi it Forward” challenge.

Now when a Project Fi subscriber refers two people, he or she can win a free Chromecast. Refer 7 people and you will be able to win the grand prize – a new and shiny Moto X4 (the Android One version).

Don’t miss: Android One Moto X4 review

What’s more, as part of the challenge, Google will also donate $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC). There are no further steps you need to take in this direction, because as Google puts it: “You’re already helping support this gift just by being part of Project Fi.”

To be a part of the referral challenge, you’ll need to generate a unique link to be shared with friends and family over text, social media or email. To do that, you’ll have to access the Project Fi app or website.

Fancy a new and shiny Moto X4? Then get to work and start referring people. You have until December 17 to do so.