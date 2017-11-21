Black Friday: US Cellular offers free premium smartphones, discounts on home and audio products

The discount shopping madness that is Black Friday is just around the corner, so new promotions are popping up left and right every single day now.

Case in point, US Cellular just announced the deals it will be offering during Black Friday. Starting Wednesday, November 22 and all the way through Monday, November 27, the carrier will offer a free premium smartphone if… Obviously, there’s a if.

Customers will be able to get a free flagship phone if they trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan with the carrier. You’ll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Moto Z Force or the iPhone 8.

And here are the eligible devices for the trade-in part of the deal: Samsung Galaxy S6 and up, LG G6, LG V20, LG V30 or iPhone 6 and up.

But what if you don’t own any of the devices listed above? Don’t worry, US Cellular has something for you too. Sign up with an unlimited data plan with the carrier and you can get a Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Moto Z Force or iPhone 8 for $10/month.

On top of that, US Cellular is offering some discounts on a bunch of connected home, audio and entertainment products, as follows:

$50 off the Google Home

30% off LG Tones

30% off Parrot Drones

Customers who purchase at least $120 in accessories can pay for them on their bill over 12 months ($0 down and interest-free) thanks to the newly introduced Accessories Installment Pricing.

Last but not least, US Cellular also has a referral program and this holiday season when a customer refers a friend and they activate a smartphone on a Total Plan, they will both receive $50 US Cellular’s Total Plans with No Hidden Fees (includes unlimited talk, text and 2GB/6GB/unlimited data).

Don’t forget, the promo season starts tomorrow, November 22 at US Cellular.