DODOCOOL Black Friday sales with up to 70% off (Promoted Deals)

DODOCOOL has listed up some discounted products in time for Black Friday but also is giving lucky customers the opportunity to win some awesome prizes.

Included in the sale are some discounted wireless mini speakers that have 36% off the RRP, as well as an Aluminium Alloy USB-C multi-port hubs to help battle against the lack of ports on the latest laptops at 25% off. There’s also 52% off 24-bit sport stereo earphones.

Running alongside the discounts on some essential accessories is a competition that will see some awesome prizes given away as part of Black Friday. You’ve got to be in it to win it, so check below to see how to enter and what you could win.

To enter the competition, just enter your email here by 27th November. One lucky winner will bag themselves an iPhone X. 10 winners will receive a music player, while 20 buyers will win sports headphones. 30 winners will get the latest 20100mAh power bank. The winners will be announced on the DODOCOOL Facebook Page on December 1st.