FYI: The OnePlus 5T won’t work (well) on Verizon or Sprint

Remember how we told you the OnePlus 5 wouldn’t work all that well on Verizon’s network? Well, it appears history is repeating itself with the OnePlus 5T.

A look at the company’s own carrier compatibility chart for the OnePlus 5T, reveals the phone doesn’t offer support for Verizon’s and Sprint’s networks. What’s more, OnePlus notes below the chart that “even if a device supports some of all of the required frequencies for this carrier, it will not be able to connect unless the device is approved for this network.”

So like before, the OnePlus 5T might sort of work on Verizon or Sprint, but in a very limited way. It’s unclear whether OnePlus has any plans to release a model for Verizon/Sprint, so for the time being only customers on networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, C Spire, ClearTalk or ETC will be able to fully take advantage of the OnePlus 5T.

Which reminds us, the OnePlus 5T should go on sale later today, so you better get your credit cards ready. It will be available in two configurations (like it was the case with this predecessor) so you’ll be able to get it in either:

6GB of RAM + 64GB of storage – $499

8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage – $599

Are you planning to get an OnePlus 5T? Let us know in the comment section below.