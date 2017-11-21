HTC Black Friday savings include $50 off the HTC U11 + free goodies

HTC has announced its Black Friday deals in the US and the include a discount + free goodies on the company’s flagship the HTC U11.

Starting today, November 21 customers will be able to grab the HTC U11 with $50 off. The company is also throwing a pair of JBL Reflect Aware C headphones (normally priced at $199.99), as well as an HTC Fetch keychain (priced at $19.99) which can be used to activate your phone’s ringtone form up to 50 feet away.

But that’s not all, you’ll also get discounts on other phones and accessories:

HTC U11 Life – $349 + free HTC Fetch keychain

– $349 + free HTC Fetch keychain HTC Bolt – $400 off + free HTC Fetch keychain

– $400 off + free HTC Fetch keychain Accessories are 50% off if you purchase a smartphone

Cases for HTC One M8, M9 and A9 are available for $5 each

You have until November 29 at 12:00 am EST to take advantage of these deals, so if you see something to your liking in this list you better head on to HTC’s official website and place your order.

The sleek Solar Red version of the HTC U11 is currently in stock, but so are the other versions in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, and Brilliant Black. The deal applies to unlocked versions as well as carrier models.