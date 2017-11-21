KOOGEEK Black Friday sales with up to 52% off (Promoted Deals)

KOOGEEK has listed up some discounted products in time for Black Friday but also is giving lucky customers the opportunity to win some awesome prizes.

Included in the sale are some products that will help you build your smart home that is compatible with Apple’s HomeKit. Various light switches have up to 37% off with an Apple HomeKit enabled Smart Light Bulb 32% off the RRP.

Running alongside the discounts on the Apple HomeKit IOT devices is a competition that will see some awesome prizes given away as part of Black Friday. You’ve got to be in it to win it, so check below to see how to enter and what you could win.

To enter the competition, just enter your email here by 27th November. One lucky winner will bag themselves an iPhone X. 10 winners will receive a Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, while 20 buyers will win a Smart Socket. The winners will be announced on the KOOGEEK Facebook Page on December 1st.