This Black Friday, Cricket Wireless tempts switchers with a free ZTE Overture 3

It's good to be a switcher this time of year

The Black Friday spending frenzy is fast approaching, so retailers and carriers are trying harder than ever to catch customers’ attention with their holiday promotions.

And if you’ve been thinking of switching to another carrier this season, you might be interested to hear about what Cricket Wireless has to offer.

The carrier is trying to attract new subscribers, but promising to offer a free smartphone to those who switch to Cricket. Bring your number to the carrier and jump on board with a qualifying plan (min $30/min) and you’ll receive a ZTE Overture 3 free of charge.

Worth $50, this low-end smartphone comes equipped with a 5-inch display with FWVGA resolution (854 x 480), a 1.1GHz quad-core processor, as well as 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. It’s not a very impressive device, but the ZTE Overture 3 will make for a pretty decent spare device.

Cricket Wireless also offers competitive prices on a few smartphones for those who want to switch to its network:

Samsung Galaxy Halo – $79.99 for switchers; $99.99 for everyone else

– $79.99 for switchers; $99.99 for everyone else Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 2 – $39.99 for switchers, $79.99 for everyone else

– $39.99 for switchers, $79.99 for everyone else LG Fortune – $9.99 for switchers, $29.99 for everyone else

For those who aren’t familiar with Cricket Wireless, the company is a prepaid carrier that utilizes AT&T’s network and offers plan rates as low as $30/month.