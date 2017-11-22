Google Play Black Friday deals include up to 80% savings on premium games and more

Get your discounted apps and games from the Google Play Store

Google has joined the ranks of retailers and carriers offering deals this Black Friday. The search giant wants you to stay entertained this holiday season, so it’s offering some interesting price cuts on Play Store content.

If you want to celebrate Black Friday by staying as far as possible from crowds, you’re going to love Google’s Play Store deals which run through November 27 (in select markets).

Starting today you’ll be able to get up 80% off on select premium games including:

Check the full list here.

What’s more, Google is offering special discounts, power-ups, and unlimited lives when you download and install Gardenscapes and Homescapes.

But maybe you’re more than a music person. That’s great because Google offers a free subscription to Google Play Music for four months.

There are also discounts on hundreds of apps, including a 50% discount on the monthly subscription to Colorfly.

And in order to make sure you’ll also get to relax this Thanksgiving, Google is shaving off 50% any movie to own and 25% off a TV season of your choice starting tomorrow. Only on November 25, users will be able to rent a movie for 99 cents.

Last but not least, Google is also offering $5 credit towards the purchase of any book over $5. For comic book fans, November 25 will be the day to shop as the most popular omnibus comic books will be available for $5 or less.