Here are Verizon’s Black Friday 2017 deals

Like most carriers and retailers, Verizon too announced its Black Friday deals which will become available starting on November 23 (online).

The carrier will allow customers to get 50% off select phones including the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or Moto Z2 Force when they sign up with a Verizon Unlimited plan.

Basically, Verizon will be shaving $378 off the prices of these smartphones and the discount will be applied as credit to your account over the next 24 months. The deal will also be available in brick-and-mortar Verizon stores on November 24.

On top of that, Verizon will offer select smartphone models (with retail value of $400+) with a $100 discount, but signing up to Verizon Unlimited is also required in this case. Customers can buy the following phones at a discount:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S6

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

LG G6

LG V20

Moto Z Fore

Kyocera Dura Force Pro

Furthermore, customers who wish to switch to Big Red this holiday season or add up to five lines on the Verizon device payment plan will get an ASUS ZenFone V for free.

The carrier also has some deals on accessories, as follows:

Google Home – $79.99 (save $50) + $10 prepaid card

– $79.99 (save $50) + $10 prepaid card Google Home Mini – $29.99 (save $20) + $10 prepaid card

– $29.99 (save $20) + $10 prepaid card Google Daydream View – $79.99

– $79.99 Chromecast Ultra – $54.99 (save $15)

– $54.99 (save $15) Fitbit Alta HR – $99.99 (save $50)

– $99.99 (save $50) Fitbit Charge 2 – $99.99 (save $50)

– $99.99 (save $50) Fitbit Blaze – $149.99 (save $50)

– $149.99 (save $50) UE BOOM 2 – $99.99 (save $100)

– $99.99 (save $100) UE MEGABOOM – $179.99 (save $120)

– $179.99 (save $120) JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $89.99 (save $60)

– $89.99 (save $60) Nest Protect – $99.99 (save $20)

– $99.99 (save $20) Nest Cam Wi-Fi video camera – $139.99 (save $60)

– $139.99 (save $60) Nest Cam IQ – $249.99 (save $50)

Last but not least, Verizon offers a great promo to new subscribers of its FIOS fiber-optic Internet service. Starting Thanksgiving and all the way through Monday, November 27 new customers who jump on board with a FIOS Gigabit Connection, Custom TV, and Phone online for $79.99/month with a 2-year agreement will receive a Google Home or Nest Thermostat E or $100 Target Gift Card.