Motorola shaves $100 off the Moto Z2 Play and 25% off all Moto Mods this Black Friday

After HTC, Google, LG, and Samsung, Motorola also announced its list of Black Friday 2017 deals. So if you were planning to gift yourself with a new Motorola phone or a Moto Mod, now it’s the time to make the purchase.

Here’s the complete list of discounts which are available between November 22 and November 27 (Monday).

Moto Z2 Play – $100 off (now available for $399.99)

Moto X4 – $60 off (now available for $329.99)

Moto Z (2016) – $100 off (now available for $399)

Moto G5 Plus 32GB – $30 off (now available for $199.99)

Moto G5 Plus 64GB – $70 off (now available for $224.99)

Moto E4 Plus 32GB – $30 off (now available for $169.99)

25% off any Moto Mods

In order to see the discounts, you will have to add the items you wish to purchase to the cart. Free shipping will be applied to orders over $75. But wait there’s more. Notice the pop up embedded below and you can get an additional 5% off your purchase.

These discounts are offered by Motorola directly, but other retailers and carriers that are selling Moto products are also offering promotions on them.

For example, for a limited time, T-Mobile is selling the Moto Z2 Force for only $375 outright. Given that other carriers like Verizon are currently asking $756 for the same phone, this is an incredibly good deal, so if you want to grab the device you best hurry up.