These sweat-proof earbuds let you shed the pounds and the price

This is the time of year when special items are discounted, but some items (whether discounted or not) are essential to life. If you’re someone with an active lifestyle, you need a pair of sweat-proof earbuds. Workouts can be intense and, despite the endorphin release, could damage your earbuds if they aren’t element-resistant. If your latest Bluetooth earbuds have finally “bit the dust,” we have an offer available just for you.

The TREBLAB X11 earbuds have much to commend them. There’s passive noise cancellation and HD audio, along with a built-in mic for phone calls, secure ear fins for a comfortable feel, and they can be used as two ear pieces or combined as one. In other words, your exercising experience can be as comfortable as you need it to be with these sweat-proof earbuds.

The X11 earbuds also support multi-device connection so that you need not worry about pairing one device to Bluetooth, then removing it. This is perfect for those who have a few smartphones as their daily drivers (we here at AndroidGuys juggle multiple phones as daily drivers from time to time).

The TREBLAB X11 earbuds come with a retail price of $199.99, but the price had previously been dropped to $41.99. We offered them for $36.99, but the price has fallen even further to $35.99 now, with color options White, Black/Red, Green, and Pink. Pick the color that most expresses you.

If you’re ready to pick up these sweat-proof earbuds, head on over to the link above.