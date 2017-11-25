OnePlus 5 gets Android 8.0 Orea beta update

The OnePlus 3 and 3T recently got the Android Oreo treatment and now its the turn of the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus today released an OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 5 that is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The software is part of an open test programme that means anyone can participate who want to get the latest major version of Android on their device.

You’ll be able to flash the software on your OnePlus 5 and will receive Open Beta OTA updates as and when they are released to keep your device on the latest version with the necessary bug fixes that are discovered as the Beta progresses.

You’ll get the latest features of Android Oreo such as picture-in-picture as well as OnePlus specific features baked into its Oxygen OS software. You’ll also get the October security patch bundled in with the Beta 1 release.

The stable Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 is expected in early 2018. If you cannot wait, then be sure to grab the Beta from here. Just remember, it’s a Beta so expect some random bugs.