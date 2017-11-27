10 best tech gift ideas under $25

Are you on a budget this holiday season? Not a problem, as there are plenty of ways to let someone know they’re in your thoughts, without overspending.

And if you have a techie in their circle of family and friends, below you’ll find a list of ten great tech Christmas gift ideas that will cost you no more than 25 bucks:

A stylish phone case

Everyone these days carries a phone, so protective cases have become essential accessories that help safeguard against damage.

You’ll need to know the exact phone model your friend or family member uses, before setting out to purchase a case for them, but once you do, you’ll be able to find a protective accessory in no time.

Amazon – which offer a large collection of phone cases – is a great place to start searching for one. For example, if the recipient of your gift is the owner of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ you could opt for the official Samsung Protective Cover.

The case is made of silicone, making the device a lot more comfortable to hold, and less likely to slip out of your hands, while its soft interior keeps the Galaxy S8+ from getting scratched up with extended use. The Protective Cover is available on Amazon with priced between $5.99 and $17.93 – depending on the color you wish to purchase it in. Fortunately, all versions fit in our $25 budget.

A fun Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, but the 808 Canz definitely stands out from the crowd due to its more unique design. It’s still a cylinder, but a colorful one with a retro feel to it. It’s available for purchase on Amazon from as little as $15.99 in Black, Blue, Red, and Silver (the Purple version can be purchased from sellers).

The 808 Canz can stream music up to 6 hours using the built-in lithium-ion battery in a 30-foot range. It’s biggest selling point is perhaps that it can provide great audio quality, especially if you’re a fan of booming bass.

Earbuds for the music lover

Is the person you’re shopping for a fan of music? Then why not get them a set of earbuds? Even if it doesn’t seem possible you can actually get a very decent pair of earphones with just a $25 budget.

For example, the Sennheiser Twist-to-Fit earbuds are available for $21.79 on Amazon. The audio accessories were designed for street use, so they excel at keeping noise out and music in. Thanks to Sennheiser’s audio expertise, the buds can deliver powerful, bass-driven stereo sound.

Sleek power bank

A portable power bank is another essential accessory for smartphone users. But while some battery packs are chunky and uninspiring design-wise, the RAVPower portable charger is compact and colorful.

Despite being tiny, it houses a capacity of 6,700 mAh which should be enough to recharge your smartphone once or twice. You can grab it from Amazon in Pink or Silver for $18.99.

A smartphone lens

Trying to buy a gift for someone who loves taking photos on their smartphones? The VicTsing 3-in-1 lens might make for the perfect present. The lens – which can be attached to the phone via a sturdy clip – offers the option to shoot with either a fisheye, wide-angle or macro lens, thus allowing users to experiment with different types of shots. The VicTsing 3-in-1 lens is available from Amazon for only $9.

Tiny selfie remote shutter

Want to take better selfies? Then you’ll most likely need a portable remote shutter button. Like the Mooni. It’s small, colorful and can help you take photos up to 30 feet away. Forget the selfie stick, use a tripod instead and get shake-free photos with Mooni. You can get the shutter button for only $12.99 from Amazon.

A tripod

Speaking of smartphone tripods…the LOHA is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and provides both landscape and portrait mode capabilities. The tripod has bendable legs, so you’ll be able to take pictures and videos in a variety of angles and positions. It’s available for $25 on Amazon.

A cool smartphone stand

Have a friend that likes watching videos during their lunch break? Why not get them a phone stand? Like the Spigen S310? Made of aluminum and thanks to the fixed TPU mount, the stand can conveniently hold your phone or tablet in place and provide a better view. Get it for $19.99

Google Play $25 Gift Card

If you can’t think of anything else, there’s also the option of getting them a Google Play gift card. With it, recipients will be able to buy apps, games, music, books and more. So if you’re not sure of their preferences, a Google Play gift card could be the way to go.

Google Home Mini

We’re throwing this on the list even though it’s $4 more than our set budget of $25. However, at this price, the Home Mini is an extremely good deal, if you’re willing to throw in the extra bucks.

Powered by the Google Assistant, the donut-shaped device can be used to stream music, set a sleep timer, play news by voice on your TV and much more. The mini smart speaker will be available for $29 until the end of the year.