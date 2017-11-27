DODOCOOL Cyber Monday special with up to 70% off (Promoted Deals)

You may have missed out on the Black Friday deals but Cyber Monday is for those that haven’t had enough deals and want some more bargains.

DODOCOOL have set up some excellent deals as part of Cyber Monday with some deals getting as much as 70% off.

Up for grabs are some excellent 24-bit in-ear sports earphones down from $24.99 to just $11.99. There’s also an Aluminium Alloy Dual USB-C Hub Multiport accessory to compliment your port-lacking laptop offering up more USB and Memory Reader ports. The USB-C Hub is down from $59.99 to $44.79.

Other deals include discounts down from $9.99 to $7.99 and Felt Laptop Sleeve Bags to keep your laptop protected and looking stylish.

To check out some of these deals from DODOCOOL including 43% off an FM transmitter and 42% off a 30W Dual USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0, check out the site here.