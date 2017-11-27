iRulu Cyber Monday special with up to 50% off (Promoted Deals)

You may have missed out on the Black Friday deals but Cyber Monday is for those that haven’t had enough deals and want some more bargains.

iRulu have set up some excellent deals as part of Cyber Monday including 20% off the GeoKing 3 Max Smartphone running Android 7.0 on a 6.5-inch FHD display that will set you back only $159.99.

If it’s a tablet you’re after, iRulu have you sorted. There’s a variety of 30% off discounts on a number of devices such as the eXpro 4 Max Tablet, or the eXpro 6 Phablet. There’s also a number of projectors up for grabs such as the DLP Mini Projector (J32) that is 20% off down from $189.99 to $151.99.

If these discounts were good enough then iRulu are offering up a further 10% off by checking out using PayPal and using the coupon code, yep you guessed it, PAYPAL at checkout.

For the full range of products on offer for Cyber Monday, check out the iRulu store here.