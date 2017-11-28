DJI OSMO+ Handheld Gimbal 48% off (Promoted Deals)

Just when you thought all the deals were over, TOMTOP comes up with this deal with 48% off the DJI OSMO+ Gimbal.

The handheld Gimbal features a 4K 12-Megapixel 3-Axis zoom camera that will allow you to keep your video stabilized. With a 7x zoom consisting of a 3.5x optical and 2x digital lossless zoom, the DJI OSMO+ provides a focal length ranging from 22mm to 77mm. You’ll be shooting at 4K/30fps or 1080p/100fps with the ability to capture 12-Megapixel RAW stills.

In addition to the camera, you’ll get a DJI Rosette Mount where you can mount your smartphone.

Features:

High quality and durable.

Genuine DJI product with DJI package.

22-77mm zoom lens, 3.5× optical and 2× digital lossless zoom.

4K video, 12 megapixel photos, silent recording.

Professional 3-axis stabilization.

Take sharper selfies with a 50cm minimum focus distance.

Support for motion timelapse, panorama, long exposure and more.

Digital lossless zoom only available when shooting at 1080p.

Compatible with a range of optional accessories. Shoot anytime, anywhere.

Usually priced at $999.99, TOMTOP have the DJI OSMO+ for just $528.99. Be quick though as there are only 18 units available with 8 already sold at the time of posting.