How to use multi-window mode on your Android phone

Multi-window is a super useful feature which allows you to open and use two Android apps at the same time. It’s great for multi-tasking and if you have a phone with a larger display you should definitely give it a go. However, before anything you should make sure your phone is running Android Nougat.

So how can you make use of this handy multi-window feature on your Android device? Continue reading below to find out:

1) Using multi-window when you have an app open

Ok, so let say you already have Chrome open on your device and you need quick access to your Gmail account. How do you open the second app?

Long-press the square button (recent apps) button to bring up the list of apps that are already running in the memory.

Long tap Gmail and place in the secondary app space (lower part of the screen).

2) Using multi-window directly from the home screen

In the case you don’t have an app open, here’s how you use the multi-window tool.

Tap the square button (recent apps)

Tap and drag one of the apps to the top of your screen

Choose the second app you want to open

Long press on it to fill the second part of the screen

Note: Multi-window works in landscape mode too:

Warning: Some apps display the message “the app does not support split screen” (for example, Instagram) so you won’t be able to use them at the same time with another app.

To return to full screen mode, long tap on the square button (which has been replaced with two small rectangles).