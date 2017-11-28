Kids can call Santa this Christmas from their parents’ Google Assistant-powered device

To make Christmas celebrations even more special this year, Google is offering a nice, little fun feature this holiday season which will make your kids think you have superpowers.

Remember how last year Google kept you up to date on Santa’s whereabouts? All you needed to find out “Where’s Santa right now?” was as a Google Assistant-powered device like a Google Home or a Pixel.

Well building on last year’s tradition, Google now lets you and your kids give Santa a call. Just ask the Google Assistant to do it by uttering the following command: “OK Google, call Santa!”

The virtual helper will proceed to connect you directly to the North Pole. Then it’s time to put the kids on because Santa will ask them to answer some questions or give him a helping hand by singing along music performed by Father Christmas himself.

Note that for the time being, the feature doesn’t appear to be supported on all devices offering the Google Assistant, so you might only get a third party app referral when you attempt to call Santa on your phone. But Google is probably working hard to get the trick up and running on as many devices as possible until Christmas.

Have you started to shop for presents yet? If you haven’t and need ideas, here are some nifty tech gift proposals, all under $25.