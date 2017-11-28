Would you be interested in a YouTube Phone made by Google?

Do you love watching YouTube videos all day long? Then you’d probably be interested if a phone built around the service showed up on the market, right?

According to a report coming out of Android Authority, that’s exactly what Google is trying to figure out. Apparently, the tech giant has been distributing surveys through UK-based Survey Bods in which it details a phone dubbed “YouTube Edition”.

The device reportedly comes with software and hardware optimized for watching YouTube videos and even includes a dedicated button called “You Capture” which would allow prospective owners to quickly access YouTube or to record videos.

Other features were detailed in the survey like “You Twist”, which shows a grid on YouTube videos you might be interested in watching, once you’ve turned your phone into landscape mode. Users will also be able to use something called Creator Connect which bestows a design similar to Instagram Stories on YouTube accounts and is showed at the top of the home screen. A live video thumbnail will be shown on the lockscreen and by tapping on it users will be instantly connected to a live YouTube feed.

The phone’s specs were also listed in the survey revealing this product will most likely be a middle-ranger akin to the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, Sony Xperia XA1 or Samsung Galaxy A5. It seems Google’s YouTube Edition phone will come with a 6.01-inch 18:9 LCD display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080), will be powered by a 2.2GHz processor, aided by 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. Other specs include a 12MP/5MP dual-camera with HD video recording on the back and 8MP selfie camera on the front, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, fingerprint sensor and a 3,700 mAh battery.

It’s interesting to note that Google has yet to produce any dual camera phones. However, some Android One models like the Xiaomi Mi A1 do benefit from dual cameras. Which, brings us to this phone’s naming scheme. The survey calls the device “YouTube Edition by Android One”, “YouTube Edition by LG”, “YouTube Edition by Samsung” or just plainly “YouTube Edition”.

This suggests the phone is still an ongoing project at Google or maybe only a concept for now, hence we shouldn’t expect to see this product make a debut anytime soon (chances are, it won’t make a debut at all). Interestingly, neither Samsung or LG have released Android One devices up until now, so maybe this is a clue that the two tech giants are indeed looking to join Google’s low-cost initiative.

Speaking of low-cost, according to the survey, the YouTube Edition phone should come boasting a price tag between $360 (£269) and $400 (£299). Three color options – Black, White, and Red – are said to be in the cards.

Last but not least, a blurry photo of the alleged device was also included in the survey. As you can see the image offers a distinct Pixel vibe with colored side buttons. Would be interested in purchasing one? Let us know in the comments section below.