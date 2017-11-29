AT&T now offering the ZTE Axon M with a $100 Visa gift card

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially behind us, but some of the deals launched during the period still remain.

Case in point, AT&T is offering a $100 Visa reward card to customers who purchase the unique ZTE Axon M dual-screen smartphone. The deal debuted on Cyber Monday and it’s still available for your pleasure, although we don’t know when exactly it will expire.

The ZTE Axon M is a pretty expensive smartphone, so be prepared to shed $724.99 if you plant o purchase it outright. Or you can get it for $24.17/month for 30-months with an AT&T installment agreement.

The Axon M is an atypical smartphone for those who want to try something different. It’s actually aimed at users who want to get productive on their handset, hence the “M” moniker. The product boasts two separate 5.2-inch screens that can be put together to create a 6.75-inch display with a line running through it.

It’s worth mentioning, that you’ll be paying $700+ mostly for design, as the Axon M’s specifications are a bit outdated. The two fullHD displays (with Gorilla Glass 5 protection) are powered by last year’s Snapdragon 821, aided by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

A singular 20-megapixel sensor which works for either the front or back is also available. The phone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, although ZTE promised it will update the device to Android 8.0 Oreo at some point.

So if you think you’d like to give the dual-screen experience a shot, you can go ahead and visit the AT&T website.