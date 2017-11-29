Google Pixel C gets more features from Pixel phones in latest Android 8.1 preview

We haven’t seen any exciting new developments in the tablet market for ages, but some companies haven’t completely forgotten about them.

For example, Lenovo recently partnered up with AT&T to sell the Moto Tab tablet. And Google has recently bestowed some neat features borrowed from the Pixel phones to the aging Pixel C tablet.

It wouldn’t be the first time Google does this. The Pixel C got new navigation buttons and launcher in previous updates and now with the advent the latest Android 8.1 Oreo Developer Preview 2, the Pixel C tablet gained even more features ported over from the Pixel phones.

As the Android Police notes, the Pixel C now takes advantage of a re-designed app shortcuts menu, as well as a new option for changing icon shapes and toggle notification dots. Moreover, the app drawer stretches on the whole display and is no longer confined in the middle.

The Pixel C was released in December 2015 and so far it’s the only tablet that runs Android Oreo. Despite it being almost 2-years old, we included the Pixel C in our Holiday Shopping Guide: Tablet Edition, because it remains a worthy tablet. And the latest improvements, give shoppers another reason to consider buying it this Christmas.