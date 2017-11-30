DxO One camera for Android is now up for grabs for $499

DxO, the company best known for rating smartphone cameras, who is also behind the DxO One camera for iPhone and iPad, is now offering the Android version.

Launched with a lightning cable for the iPhone back in 2015, the DxO One quickly became popular with users, although its steep $499 price tag prevented a fair share of customers from trying it out.

Well, two years later the Android version has been made available via an early access program. It’s sold for the same $499 price tag and you’ll have to sign up for your email and phone model in order to be able to purchase it. Along the camera itself, early birds will also receive a waterproof case (worth $59.99) which will allow users to submerge the camera up to 45-meters, as well as DxO PhotoLab image editing software (worth $199). DxO notes support for Facebook live streaming, time-lapses, manual focus is coming in the next few months.

The DxO One features a one-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture that can capture 20.2MP images. There’s also a fixed focal lens of 32mm that can shot in both JPEG and RAW formats. To use it, users can attach it to their smartphone or simply use the camera as a standalone device. The DxO One is compatible with high-end Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, LG G6, HTC U11 and Huawei Mate 9.